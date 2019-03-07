Video: Jesse Lingard’s living room celebrations

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard had already indicated before kick-off that he was gutted to be missing last night’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

That feeling can only have increased as the Red Devils recorded a remarkable 1-3 victory at Parc des Princes to turn their last-16 tie on its head and book a place in the quarter-finals.

Any disappointment at not being involved did not stop Lingard celebrating wildly in his living room as his mate Marcus Rashford fired in an injury-time penalty to send United through.

You can Lingard’s celebrations in the video below.