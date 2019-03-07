Video: Jesse Lingard’s living room celebrations
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard had already indicated before kick-off that he was gutted to be missing last night’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.
That feeling can only have increased as the Red Devils recorded a remarkable 1-3 victory at Parc des Princes to turn their last-16 tie on its head and book a place in the quarter-finals.
Any disappointment at not being involved did not stop Lingard celebrating wildly in his living room as his mate Marcus Rashford fired in an injury-time penalty to send United through.
You can Lingard’s celebrations in the video below.
LOVE IT LADS, ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BELIEVEEEEE 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 UNITED MENTALITY 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 GASSED 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7JwyOFmDoo
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 7, 2019