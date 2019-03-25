Video: J’Neil Bennett scores the first goal at Tottenham’s new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur youngster J’Neil Bennett scored the first goal at the club’s new £1 billion stadium.

Bennett, aged 17, curled in the opening goal in yesterday’s under-18 fixture against Southampton.

The youth game served as one of two test events Spurs need to hold before they can play competitive matches at the stadium.

Bennett’s strike, which was a fittingly eye-catching goal for the occasion, set Tottenham under-18s on their way to a 3-1 win.

You can see the first goal scored at the stadium and the rest of the highlights in the video below.