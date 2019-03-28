Video: Joe Gomez returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool have released video footage of defender Joe Gomez back in full training after his recent injury layoff.

The England international has been back in action at Melwood this week, having been sidelined since the start of December.

Gomez, aged 21, suffered a fractured leg in a challenge by Burnley’s Ben Mee during the 4-2 win at Turf Moor.

He is now back in action and ready to help the Reds in their run-in.

Gomez was Jurgen Klopp’s preferred partner for Virgil van Dijk in central defence in the early stages of the season.