Video: Jurgen Klopp argues with sarcastic Everton ball boy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a falling out with an Everton ball boy after yesterday’s Merseyside derby.

As the Reds boss made his way towards the Goodison Park tunnel, his attention was caught by the ball boy, who was engaging in some frenetic applause (and presumably some accompanying verbal) as Klopp walked past.

The German boss confronted the youngster over his sarcastic clapping, but the cheeky scamp doubled down with more applause and a thumbs-up for good measure.

You can see the incident in the videos below.



