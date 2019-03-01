Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Everton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The top of the table Reds travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp indicated that Roberto Firmino remains a doubt for the game, but emphasised that the Brazil international is very positive about his prospects of being available.

He also said that captain Jordan Henderson is aware that he will not play every game.

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.