Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced the media to give his thoughts on today’s goalless Merseyside derby.

The Reds’ failure to win at Goodison Park means they are now a point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp’s message was that one point leads one way or the the other do not matter in March.

You can hear that and the rest of his thoughts on the derby in the video below.