Video: Kepa makes his Chelsea return vs Fulham

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa has been reinstated to the team for today’s game against Fulham.

The Spaniard was dropped for the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur as punishment for his refusal to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City a week ago.

Seven days after unintentionally making himself and his club the target of ridicule, he is back in Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI.

You can see a focused but perhaps slightly sheepish Kepa making his way out of the tunnel to return to action in the video below.