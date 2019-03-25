Video: Leicester’s Jonny Evans and Bolton’s Josh Magennis fire Northern Ireland to victory over Belarus
Northern Ireland made it two wins from their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers with victory over Belarus yesterday evening.
Michael O’Neill’s side are top of group C with six points, following last week’s win over Estonia.
Bolton Wanderers striker Josh Magennis secured the win against Belarus with an 87th-minute goal.
Leicester City defender Jonny Evans had earlier headed NI into a first-half lead in the 30th minute, but Igor Stasevich equalised with a deflected shot three minutes later.
You can see all the goals and highlights from the game in the video below.