Video: Leroy Sane helps Germany to victory over Netherlands

Germany beat Netherlands 2-3 in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Amsterdam last night.

Goals from Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry fired the Germans into a two-goal lead in the first-half.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Lyon’s Memphis Depay levelled the scoreline after the break, before Hoffenheim midfielder Nico Schulz popped up with a last-minute winner for the visitors.

You can see all five goals and other highlights from the match in the video below.