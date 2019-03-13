Video: Liverpool players on the pitch at the Allianz Arena

Liverpool’s players spent some time on the pitch at the Allianz Arena yesterday evening as they get ready to face Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Reds turned down the opportunity to train at the stadium and instead opted to hold a final session at Melwood before flying to Germany.

But they did take the opportunity to have an amble over the playing surface and familiarise themselves with their surroundings before the big game. Gini Wijnaldum seemed to be impressed with the setting and took a photo.

You can see Liverpool’s players on the pitch in the videos below.



