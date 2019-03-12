Video: Liverpool training ahead of Bayern clash
Liverpool are training at Melwood in their final session before departing for Germany ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich.
The Reds will fly to Bavaria later today for their Champions League last-16 second leg at the Allianz Arena.
Before making their way to the airport, Jurgen Klopp’s squad had time for one last training session on homesoil.
You can see the players in action this afternoon in the video below.
