Video: Liverpool warming up at Bayern

Liverpool’s players are out for their warm up at the Allianz Arena ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich.

The Reds are seeking the win or score draw that will see them book a place in the quarter-finals alongside Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s players, led by captain Jordan Henderson, making their way onto the turf for their warm up in the video below.