Video: Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn scores Liverpool’s winner vs Trinidad and Tobago

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn scored an injury time winner in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago last night.

The 19-year-old chested in the only goal of the game from close range in the closing stages at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

Ryan Giggs’ side appeared to be heading for a disappointing goalless draw against the Caribbean side, until Woodburn bundled in the scrappiest of winners from Will Vaulks’ cross.

You can see Woodburn’s winning goal in the video below.