Video: Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn scores Liverpool’s winner vs Trinidad and Tobago
Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn scored an injury time winner in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago last night.
The 19-year-old chested in the only goal of the game from close range in the closing stages at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.
Ryan Giggs’ side appeared to be heading for a disappointing goalless draw against the Caribbean side, until Woodburn bundled in the scrappiest of winners from Will Vaulks’ cross.
You can see Woodburn’s winning goal in the video below.
lama tak terdengar namanya, Ben Woodburn mencetak gol kemenangan Wales di menit 90'+2 ketika berjumpa Trinidad & Tobago. pic.twitter.com/h4N6FndKu9
