Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scores two goals on return to action

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster scored two goals on his return to action after a lengthy injury layoff.

The 18-year-old, who had not played since January 2018, featured for the under-23s in a friendly against Northwestern University at the Reds’ Kirkby academy this afternoon.

Brewster bagged a brace during a 45-minute appearance, with his first goal being a delightful curling effort from outside the penalty area after just six minutes.

You can see the first goal and a subsequent tap-in from a rebound off the crossbar in the video below.