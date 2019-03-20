Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane gives Man Utd banner the thumbs down

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has signalled his disapproval at a Manchester United banner.

The in-form forward is back in his native Senegal on international duty.

A group of locals, who are clearly keen to see an end to their split loyalties, displayed a banner showing Mane decked out in a Manchester United shirt and suggested he might consider changing clubs.

But a grinning Mane indicated that the plan did not have his backing, and gave a thumbs down gesture towards the banner.