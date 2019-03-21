Video: Man City’s Leroy Sane survives Milan Pavkov horror tackle

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane had a lucky escape after finding himself on the receiving end of a horror tackle last night.

Sane was playing for Germany in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Serbia when Red Star Belgrade’s Milan Pavkov landed a stamping challenge across his ankle.

The City star’s leg bent at a horrific ender, but he has miraculously escaped serious injury.

Pavkov was sent-off for serious foul play.

You can see the incident in the video below.