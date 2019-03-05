Video: Man Utd training at Parc des Princes ahead of PSG clash

Manchester United trained at Parc des Princes this evening ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad were put through their paces for their final training session ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The players got the chance to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface before the big match.

Among those training in Paris were academy products Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong.

Paul Pogba is also in his homeland and took part in the session, despite being suspended for the game.