Video: Man Utd’s celebrations in Paris

Manchester United have started their celebrations at Parc des Princes after this evening’s sensational win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Red Devils overturned their 2-0 first leg deficit to win 1-3 in France and go through to the quarter finals.

You can see United’s players celebrating wildly in the video below. The exception was Romelu Lukaku, scorer of United’s first two goals on the night, who took the time to console PSG’s defeated players.