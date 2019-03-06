Video: Marcus Rashford’s injury time penalty puts Man Utd into Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after a shock 1-3 win over Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

The Red Devils overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to go through to the last-eight.

Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in injury time.

The spot-kick was awarded for handball after a VAR review.

You can see the incident unfold in the video below.