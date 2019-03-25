Video: Mauricio Pochettino addresses fans from the pitch at Tottenham’s new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the club’s supporters from the pitch at the new stadium.

Pochettino was on the pitch at the £1bn ground during half-time in yesterday’s under-18s fixture between Spurs and Southampton, which was the first game in the stadium and the first of two official test events.

The Argentine said he felt close to tears to be “home” and led the crowd in a round of applause for chairman Daniel Levy.

You can watch Pochettino’s half-time address in full in the video below.