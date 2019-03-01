Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been looking ahead to tomorrow’s north London derby against Arsenal.

The Argentine coach faced reporters this lunchtime for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s derby clash at Wembley.

He confirmed that Jan Vertonghen and Harry Winks will need to be assessed to see if they can be involved. But he was not prepared to rate their chances of being declared fit.

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.