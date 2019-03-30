Video: Maurizio Sarri believes Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign new Chelsea contract

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign a new contract at the club, according to coach Maurizio Sarri.

The England international, aged 18, was the subject over a series of bids from Bayern Munich in the last transfer window and had looked set to quit the Blues over a lack of playing time.

But Sarri has tipped the teenager to feature more prominently for the remainder of the season and put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

You can hear Sarri’s comments in the video below.