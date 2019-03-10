Video: Mesut Ozil gives his shirt to a young fan after Man Utd game

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gave his match shirt to a young supporter after today’s victory over Manchester United.

The German playmaker started the Premier League fixture and helped his side to a 2-0 win over the Red Devils.

As he made his way off the pitch after the final whistle, he spotted a sign asking for his shirt and duly obliged.

The young fan with an excellent memento of today’s game is probably considering it was worth the investment of two minutes, a piece of cardboard and a marker pen.