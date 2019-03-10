Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends David De Gea after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended goalkeeper David De Gea after his mistake in today’s defeat at Arsenal.

The Spain international appeared to be at fault for Granit Xhaka’s long-range opener. But Solskjaer saw it differently.

He claimed the ball had move strangely in the air and that it had looked like it was going one side of De Gea, but ultimately went the other.

Solskjaer said De Gea was disappointed, but that he is always disappointed after conceding a goal.

You can see the United’s boss’ comments in the video below.