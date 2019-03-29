Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses his full-time appointment as Man Utd manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced reporters for the first time since been giving the job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian was confirmed as Jose Mourinho’s full-time successor yesterday morning after signing a three-year contract.

In his press conference, he spoke of his “naive” dream of landing the job having come true.

He added: “It’s a huge, fantastic family of a football club and I’m so honoured to be given the responsibility.”

Solskjaer also warned United’s players that they would have to work harder going forward.

You can hear all of Solskjaer’s thoughts on landing the job in the video below.