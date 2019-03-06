Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mobbed after Man Utd beat PSG

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was mobbed by his staff and players after this evening’s stunning win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer, who has now surely alleviated any remaining doubts over who will be managing United next season, guided his side to a 1-3 win at Parc des Princes to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

You can see the scenes of Solskjaer being mobbed when the final whistle blew in the video below.