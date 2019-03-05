Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews PSG vs Man Utd

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced the media earlier today as he and his side prepare for the mammoth task of overturning a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer insists his side can become the first side ever to progress in the Champions League after losing a first leg at home 2-0. They would be succeeding where 106 sides have failed before them.

The Norwegian also spoke about his youthful squad, including the surprise inclusion of young full-back Brandon Williams.

