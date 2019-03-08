Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks ahead of Man Utd’s trip to Arsenal

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Sunday’s game against Arsenal is a fantastic fixture to get the players motivated again after the elation of the Champions League heroics at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Norwegian faced the media this morning for pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Emirates Stadium. He said getting his squad focused on the Gunners would not be a problem.

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.