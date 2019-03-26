Video: Olivier Giroud helps France to a 4-0 win over Iceland

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was on the scoresheet as France recorded a 4-0 win over Iceland in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Blues man scored Les Bleus’ second goal of the game, with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann also finding the net.

Giroud steered the ball into the net with his inner thigh after good work from Mbappe.

You can see all four goals and the rest of the highlights from the game in the video below.