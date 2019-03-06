Video: Paul Pogba gatecrashes Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku’s post-match interview

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was suspended for this evening’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

But the France international did make a surprise appearance in the broadcast interview’s after United booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 1-3 win at Parc des Princes.

Pogba gatecrashed a BT Sport interview with goalscorers Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

He burst into the middle of the interview to embrace his two colleagues.

You can see the moment unfold in the video below.