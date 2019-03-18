Video: Paul Pogba, Spurs and Chelsea stars report for France duty

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reported for international duty with France.

Pogba arrived at Les Bleus’ Clairefontaine base earlier today.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko, and Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud also linked up with Didier Deschamps’ squad ahead of the World Cup winners’ opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

You can see Pogba, Lloris, Sissoko, Kante, Giroud and the rest of the France squad reporting for duty in the video below.