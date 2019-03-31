Video and Photo: Liverpool and Spurs arrive at Anfield
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at Anfield ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash.
The second and third-placed sides go head-to-head on their return to action after the international break, albeit the hosts have a comfortable lead over the visitors in the table.
Both sets of players are now in the stadium and preparing for the 4.30pm kick-off. You can see them arriving and making their way to the dressing rooms in the selection of photos and video below.
The Reds have arrived 👊🔴
Focus 💯 #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/ff3g6JokKT
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019
Afternoon, Reds… 👋 #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/qMNKT4kprz
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019
📍 Checking in at Anfield.#SuitedByBOSS 👔 #COYS pic.twitter.com/xWUrub32Cx
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2019
The lads are in the building. 👊#SuitedByBOSS 👔 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZHIEJznfDZ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2019