Video and Photo: Liverpool and Spurs arrive at Anfield

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at Anfield ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

The second and third-placed sides go head-to-head on their return to action after the international break, albeit the hosts have a comfortable lead over the visitors in the table.

Both sets of players are now in the stadium and preparing for the 4.30pm kick-off. You can see them arriving and making their way to the dressing rooms in the selection of photos and video below.