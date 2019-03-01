Video and Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Spurs game
Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in tomorrow’s north London derby.
The Gunners face Spurs at Wembley in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.
Coach Unai Emery was on the training pitch to oversee the session.
Here are a selection of video and photos of Emery’s squad being put through their paces for their final session ahead of the big game.
Wait for it…
😆 @LTorreira34 pic.twitter.com/uClhdB85e1
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2019
Tuning up for Tottenham
🔜 #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/NPU1heZU0t
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2019
Hands up if you're ready for another north London derby! 🖐#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/bjeg4YRzWe
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 1, 2019