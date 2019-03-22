Video and Photos: Arsenal training in Dubai
Many of Arsenal’s stars have jetted off for international duty, but those left behind have also been afforded a change of scenery.
Coach Unai Emery has taken the members of his squad not involved for their national teams to Dubai for a mid-season training camp and some warm weather. It looks like that is exactly what they have got.
You can see below video footage and photos of the Gunners training in the sunshine in the UAE today.
Training in Dubai: underway ✅#ArsenalInDubai 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZFkgKSoI8i
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 22, 2019
☀️ Stepping out in the Dubai sun#ArsenalInDubai 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/PnL7eQBfDr
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 22, 2019
Dubai vibes! ☀⚽✌🏼 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #trainingcamp @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/XAp31vkspk
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 22, 2019