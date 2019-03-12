Video and Photos: Bayern Munich train in the snow ahead of Liverpool clash

Bayern Munich have been at work on the training ground as they prepare to host Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Judging by the images from training, the first leg on Merseyside was played in near-tropical conditions in comparison to Bavaria. Bayern’s players trained in the snow on Monday, so it looks like Jurgen Klopp and his players are in for a chilly night at the Allianz Arena.

It remains to be seen what Klopp will make of the weather!

You can see Bayern training in the photos and video below.