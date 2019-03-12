Video and Photos: Bayern Munich train in the snow ahead of Liverpool clash
Bayern Munich have been at work on the training ground as they prepare to host Liverpool in Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 second leg.
Judging by the images from training, the first leg on Merseyside was played in near-tropical conditions in comparison to Bavaria. Bayern’s players trained in the snow on Monday, so it looks like Jurgen Klopp and his players are in for a chilly night at the Allianz Arena.
It remains to be seen what Klopp will make of the weather!
You can see Bayern training in the photos and video below.
🏃♂️ Personal-Update vom Schneetraining:@lewy_official trainiert heute individuell im Leistungszentrum. Neben @ArjenRobben und @CorentinTolisso fehlt @esmuellert_ aus familiären Gründen. #FCBLFC #FCBayern #packmas pic.twitter.com/em9pQopgO4
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 11, 2019
🌨 Wintertraining zum Auftakt in 🔥 #UCL-Woche!
👉 https://t.co/SxMS4VwHHi #FCBLFC #packmas pic.twitter.com/vJewc00O8G
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 11, 2019
❄ #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/j4ePGiEVul
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 11, 2019
❗ Caption this. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/v89igIuZos
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 11, 2019