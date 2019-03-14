Video and Photos: Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s win over Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp definitely enjoyed last night’s victory over Bayern Munich.

Reaching the Champions League quarter-finals would have been nice enough, but Klopp did it in his homeland and against his old rivals from his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds recorded a 1-3 win over Bayern courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane (two) and Virgil van Dijk.

You can see the Liverpool boss’ emphatic celebrations after the final whistle at the Allianz Arena in the selection of videos and photos below.