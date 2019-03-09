Video and Photos: Lingard, Herrera and Mata train ahead of Arsenal game

Manchester United have completed their training ground preparations for tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

The mood in the squad was visibly buoyant following the dramatic Champions League last-16 win over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. And there was further cause for celebration at Carrington yesterday.

Midfielders Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata were all back in training with the team following their recent hamstring injuries.

The trip to the Emirates Stadium is likely to come too soon for Lingard and Mata, but Herrera could feature.

You can see photos and video from United training below.