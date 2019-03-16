Video and Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Fulham game

Liverpool’s players have been training at their Melwood base as they prepare to face Fulham tomorrow.

The Reds travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon for a Premier League fixture.

If the game requires them to juggle the ball up the pitch before kicking it into a bucket, Liverpool are fully prepared for that eventuality.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad in action on the training ground in the selection of videos and photos below.

Feeling good in training! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2019

"Shock that it's Robbo!" Training games @ Melwood pic.twitter.com/SMd5f028Fi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2019