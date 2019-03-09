Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Southampton game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players trained at their Hotspur Way base yesterday ahead of their Premier League encounter with Southampton.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad were put through their paces in their final training session before the trip to St Mary’s.

All eyes were on Dele Alli, who is back to fitness after his hamstring injury and set to play his first game since January.

You can see Alli and his team-mates training yesterday in the video and photos below.