Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains his Black Panther goal celebration
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained his Black Panther goal celebration, which he performed during last night’s Europa League victory over Rennes.
The Gabon international, who has a history of goal celebrations featured masks, reached behind the advertising hoardings after scoring his second goal of the game to produce a Black Panther masks.
Aubameyang said that the celebration was a nod to his national team, who are nicknamed the Panthers, and also due to his need for a new mask!
You can see his comments in the video below.