Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains his Black Panther goal celebration

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained his Black Panther goal celebration, which he performed during last night’s Europa League victory over Rennes.

The Gabon international, who has a history of goal celebrations featured masks, reached behind the advertising hoardings after scoring his second goal of the game to produce a Black Panther masks.

Aubameyang said that the celebration was a nod to his national team, who are nicknamed the Panthers, and also due to his need for a new mask!

You can see his comments in the video below.