Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Black Panther celebration vs Rennes
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped fire his side into the Europa League quarter-finals last night – and produced a memorable goal celebration in the process.
The Gabon international scored two goals as the Gunners recorded a 3-0 win over Rennes to wipe out a 3-1 deficit from the first leg in France.
After scoring his second – Arsenal’s third – to put his side in control of the tie, Aubameyang reached behind the advertising hoardings to pull out a Black Panther mask, which he wore for his goal celebration.
You can see the celebration in the video below.
From Batman to Black Panther!
Aubameyang grabs his second and celebrates. The Gunners have one foot in the Endgame.
🙅🏾♂️ Wakanda Forever 🙅🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/lUoc4Ojyu8
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2019