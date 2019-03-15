Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Black Panther celebration vs Rennes

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped fire his side into the Europa League quarter-finals last night – and produced a memorable goal celebration in the process.

The Gabon international scored two goals as the Gunners recorded a 3-0 win over Rennes to wipe out a 3-1 deficit from the first leg in France.

After scoring his second – Arsenal’s third – to put his side in control of the tie, Aubameyang reached behind the advertising hoardings to pull out a Black Panther mask, which he wore for his goal celebration.

You can see the celebration in the video below.