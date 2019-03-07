Video: PSG 1-3 Man Utd (goals and highlights)

Manchester United are through to the Champions League quarter-finals in the most dramatic of circumstances.

The Red Devils looked dead and buried after a 0-2 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg. None of the 106 teams to have lost a home first leg by that margin had ever previously progressed in a Champions League knockout tie.

But two goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rasford’s injury-time penalty saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side perform a remarkable turnaround.

You can see all the goals and highlights from last night’s game at Parc des Princes in the video below.