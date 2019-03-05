Video: PSG train ahead of Man Utd clash

Paris Saint-Germain have trained in front of the media this afternoon in their final session before tomorrow’s game against Manchester United.

The Ligue 1 giants host United at Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening in their Champions League last-16 tie second leg. PSG hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford.

Edinson Cavani trained with his team-mates. The Uruguay international missed the first leg due to a hip injury, but appears to be in contention to feature in the return game.

You can see PSG training in the video below.