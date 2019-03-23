Video: Raheem Sterling hat-trick fires England to 5-0 win over Czech Republic (goals and highlights)

England got their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to a winning start with a comprehensive victory over Czech Republic at Wembley last night.

A hat-trick from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling saw Gareth Southgate’s side ease to a 5-0 win. The other goals came courtesy of a Harry Kane penalty and a Tomas Kalas own goal.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi both made their debuts as second-half substitutes.

You can see all five goals and the rest of the match highlights in the video below.