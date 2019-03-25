Video: Raheem Sterling scores to make it Montenegro 1-5 England from Jordan Henderson assist
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has again got himself on the scoresheet for England.
After scoring a hat-trick in last week’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley, Sterlings scored the fifth goal for the Three Lions in Montenegro this evening.
Playing on the full-back’s shoulder, Sterling got on the end of a delightful through-ball from his former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson.
He made no mistake with yet another cool finish.
You can see Sterling’s goal in the video below.