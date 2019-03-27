Video: Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus fire Brazil to victory over Czech Republic

Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both had a hand in Brazil’s friendly win over Czech Republic last night.

A goal from Reds star Roberto Firmino and a brace from City striker Gabriel Jesus gave the Selecao a 3-1 win over the Czechs, who were beaten 5-0 by England at Wembley last Friday evening.

Firmino and Jesus will both now return to their clubs and hope to fire them to silverware with his season.

You can see all of the goals and other highlights from the match in the video below.