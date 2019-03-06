Video: Romelu Lukaku gives Man Utd an early lead vs PSG

It’s game on at Parc des Princes, where Romelu Lukaku has fired Manchester United into an early lead.

The Belgian striker found the net – and the first of two goals United will need to get themselves back on level terms in the tie – inside the first two minutes.

Lukaku pounced on a stray backpass to go through on goal, and coolly finished past PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

You can see Lukaku’s goal in the video below.

GOOOOAL United, 1-0 Lukaku scores after a defensive error. pic.twitter.com/7vX2Vp78Qi — footballnews (@footynews34) March 6, 2019