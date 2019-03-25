Video: Ross Barkley scores his second and England’s third vs Montenegro

England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro is proving to be a night to remember for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

The Blues star has scored his second and England’s third goal of the night to give the Three Lions a 1-3 lead.

Barkley side-footed the ball home from 12 yards out after the ball broke for him in the penalty area.

He had earlier put Gareth Southgate’s side into a 1-2 lead, and before that got the assist for Michael Keane’s equaliser.

You can see Barkley’s second goal in the video below.