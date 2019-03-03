Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Southampton
These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils got back to winning ways at home thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s 88th-minute winner.
Lukaku, who had scored another goal earlier in the second half, was understandably the focus of much of the camera attention at full-time.
Team-mate Marcus Rashford looked delighted by the outcome, while caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a little more understated.
Just about got our breath back from that one! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/csB4tq9WJK
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2019