Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Southampton

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways at home thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s 88th-minute winner.

Lukaku, who had scored another goal earlier in the second half, was understandably the focus of much of the camera attention at full-time.

Team-mate Marcus Rashford looked delighted by the outcome, while caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a little more understated.