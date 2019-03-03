Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs 1-1 Arsenal
These were the scenes at full-time in yesterday’s north London derby.
The Saturday lunchtime clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal ended in a 1-1 draw.
When the final whistle blew it signalled the end of an action-packed final few minutes in which Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris had saved a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, before Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira was shown a straight red card.
That explains why Aubameyang is looking pretty crestfallen in the footage below.
Head this way ⬇️ for extended highlights from another action-packed north London derby at Wembley! #COYS ⚪️ #NorthLondonDerby
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 3, 2019
So close to the three points… but unfortunately not close enough 😔
Thanks to every single one of you for being right behind us every step of the way today – we'll keep battling on 💪#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oYKD1bNLsk
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 2, 2019